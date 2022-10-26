Other Angle Pictures To Launch Sales On Kim Coates-Starrer ‘Double Down South’ — AFM  – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Other Angle Pictures is launching sales on the crime thriller Double Down South, starring Sons of Anarchy actor Kim Coates. Other Angle will present the completed film to buyers at AFM next month.

Written and directed by Tom Schulman, the film is set in the high-stakes world of keno gambling where Nick (Coates), a keno-veteran, runs an illegal keno parlor from a run-down plantation house. One day Diana, a smart, tough newcomer, charms Nick into taking her under his wing. They prepare to risk it all to defeat the world champion, but soon find themselves in much more danger than they ever imagined.

The film debuted at the Newport Beach International Film Festival earlier this month. Lili Simmons (Banshee) and Justin Marcel McManus (Power Book II: Ghost) star alongside Coates. Producers include Rick Wallace, Sara Sometti Michaels, and Seth Michaels. Cinematography is by Alan Caudillo, editing is by Yang Hua Hu, and the film’s music is composed by Adam Berry.

Schulman is best known for his work on the Dead Poets Society script, for which he picked up the best screenplay Oscar. Schulman also wrote and co-wrote Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, Second Sight, What About Bob?, and the Sean Connery drama Medicine Man.

The Paris and LA-based Other Angle will also launch sales on Winners, the latest film from British-Iranian filmmaker Hassan Nazer, which is the UK’s entry to the Best International Film Oscar category.

Written and directed by Nazer, the Farsi-language film was fully financed in Scotland. Set in a poor Iranian village where the children work hard to support their families, the film follows nine-year-old Yahya and his friend Leyla who one day find a precious statuette in the desert. As the authorities search for the lost treasure, sharing a passion for cinema Yahya’s boss Nasser Khan decides to help the children find its owner.

Reza Naji (The Song of Sparrows) stars in the film alongside Hossein Abedini, Parsa Maghami, Helia Mohammadkhani, and Malalai Zikria. Cinematography is by Arash Seifi Jamadi, editing is by Dave Arthur, Hassan Nazer, and Reza Jouze. Mohsen Amini and Mohammad Saeed Shayan composed the music. The film is produced by Nadira Murray (Sylph Productions) and Paul Welsh (Edge City Films) with financing from Screen Scotland, World Film Productions, and Sylph Productions.