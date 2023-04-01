Osceola Video: Mike Norvell recaps FSU's first spring scrimmage

Osceola Video: Mike Norvell recaps FSU football’s second spring scrimmage

by
TheOsceola – Osceola Video: Mike Norvell recaps FSU football’s second spring scrimmage

{{ timeAgo(‘2023-04-01 13:06:26 -0500’) }}
football
Edit


Curt Weiler

TheOsceola

Senior Writer

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell addressed the media Saturday afternoon after his team held its second spring scrimmage at Doak Campbell Stadium in the morning.

During the interview, Norvell discussed Jordan Travis’ continued growth, what he saw from the FSU running backs and wide receivers during the practice, the defensive linemen who made an impact and the numerous turnovers forced by the FSU defense, among many other things.

(Video courtesy of FSU Athletics)

Certain Data by Sportradar and Stats Perform

© 2023 Yahoo. All rights reserved.