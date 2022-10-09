Osceola video: Mike Norvell following loss to NC State

Mike Norvell speaks with the media following Florida State’s 19-17 loss at NC State on Saturday night.

“It’s a locker room, staff, football team that’s hurting,” Norvell said. “To come out with the work and investment that was put in, throughout the game there were so many swings of emotions, swings of momentum. It was a college football game that was a tough, physical game. Ultimately we made a lot of mistakes there in the second half that we’ve got to be able to overcome.”

“I just told the team that outcome is 100 percent on me. For us to come out in the second half, we just had missed opportunities. They did a great job of changing up a few things, creating some pressures. They made tackles when they needed to make them. They were able to defend the pass. They were able to get some positive gains there in the run game, had a couple of explosives that showed up. Couple penalties that assisted drives moving down the field.

“It was just everything that could go wrong in that second half really showed up. Ultimately to come up short like that is incredibly disappointing. … It’s a football team and a staff that I hurt for them and I hurt with them. Just disappointing that we came up short in that one.”

On the second-half offensive issues

“We missed some opportunities. They were doing a good job in varying what they were doing. They were changing a few things in the run game with their fits and how they were presenting. We missed some opportunities. Trying to keep a balance of trying to attack in the run game. We weren’t having the positives in the run game there against a couple of different looks. Weren’t very good in third downs to be able to sustain drives to be able to get into a rhythm.”

Alex Mastromanno surpassing the line of scrimmage on a fourth-quarter punt

“They brought an extra hat off one side. It just flashed in front of him. He started to go. I appreciate our defense really rose up in the moment and did a great job of forcing them back and the guy made a 56-yard field goal. Our guys responded really well in the situation and they made a play to get three points off of it. That was something that happened where Alex, he got smart and started to run but probably lost bearing of where he was.”