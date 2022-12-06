Oscars Name Eligible Animated, Documentary, International Features For 2023  – The Hamden Journal

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has named the Animated, Documentary and International Features eligible for consideration at the 95th Academy Awards.

27 animated features have been placed before voters, along with 144 documentary features and international features from 92 countries.

Shortlists for Documentary and International Feature will be announced on December 21st, with Oscar nominations to be unveiled on January 24th. This year’s ceremony will be broadcast from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 12. Check out the lists of titles continuing along their journey toward Oscar below.

Animated Feature Film

“Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood”

“The Bad Guys”

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie”

“Charlotte”

“DC League of Super-Pets”

“Drifting Home”

“Eternal Spring”

“Goodbye, Don Glees!”

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Inu-Oh”

“Lamya’s Poem”

“Lightyear”

“Little Nicholas, Happy as Can Be”

“Luck”

“Mad God”

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Minions: The Rise of Gru”

“My Father’s Dragon”

“New Gods: Yang Jian”

“Oink”

“Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Run, Tiger Run!”

“The Sea Beast”

“Strange World”

“Turning Red”

“Wendell & Wild”

Documentary Feature Film

“Aftershock”

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“America Boxed In”

“Anonymous Club”

“Art & Krimes by Krimes”

“At Home Walking”

“The Automat”

“Bad Axe”

“The Balcony Movie”

“Battleground”

“Beba”

“The Bengali”

“Bitterbrush”

“Black Ice”

“Black Notebooks – Ronit”

“Blue Island”

“The Book Keepers”

“Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power”

“Breaking Bread”

“Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche”

“Calendar Girls”

“The Camera of Doctor Morris”

“Cat Daddies”

“The Cathedral”

“Children of the Mist”

“Civil”

“Claydream”

“The Corridors of Power”

“Cow”

“The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie”

“Deep in the Heart: A Texas Wildlife Story”

“Descendant”

“Disturbed Earth”

“Dreaming Walls: Inside the Chelsea Hotel”

“Eami”

“The Eclipse”

“Eternal Spring”

“The Exiles”

“Exposure”

“Fanny: The Right to Rock”

“Father”

“Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen”

“Fire of Love”

“Four Winters”

“Framing Agnes”

“Free Chol Soo Lee”

“Free Puppies!”

“Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom”

“From the Hood to the Holler”

“Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down”

“Gamestop: Rise of the Players”

“Girl, Taken”

“Good Night Oppy”

“Gratitude Revealed”

“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song”

“Hello, Bookstore”

“Hidden Letters”

“Hold Your Fire”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“How to Survive a Pandemic”

“The Human Trial”

“I Am Here”

“I Didn’t See You There”

“I’m Wanita”

“In Her Hands”

“Invisible Demons”

“Is That Black Enough for You?!?”

“The Janes”

“Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story”

“Katrina Babies”

“Keep Stepping”

“Killing Me Softly with His Songs”

“Las Hostilidades”

“Last Flight Home”

“The Last of the Winthrops”

“Leave No Trace”

“Let Me Be Me”

“Let the Little Light Shine”

“Life & Life”

“Little Palestine, Diary of a Siege”

“Look at Me: XXXtentacion”

“Loudmouth”

“Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues”

“Loving Highsmith”

“Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power” “Master of Light”

“Midwives”

“Mija”

“Mr Landsbergis”

“Moonage Daydream”

“Motherland”

“My Old School”

“Myanmar Diaries”

“Navalny”

“Nelly & Nadine”

“The New Abolitionists”

“Nothing Compares”

“Nothing Lasts Forever”

“Oleg”

“Only in Theaters”

“Our American Family”

“Out of Breath”

“The Princess”

“Project Iceman”

“Punch 9 for Harold Washington”

“The Quiet Epidemic”

“Retrograde”

“The Return of Tanya Tucker – Featuring Brandi Carlile”

“Riotsville, USA”

“Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams”

“Sansón and Me”

“2nd Chance”

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”

“Send Me”

““Sr.””

“752 Is Not a Number”

“Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic”

“Sidney”

“The Silence of the Mole”

“Sirens”

“Souls in Transit”

“A Star without a Star”

“The Story Won’t Die”

“Stutz”

“Surviving Sex Trafficking”

“Tantura”

“The Territory”

“Three Minutes – A Lengthening”

“Tiger 24”

“To the End”

“Trenches”

“Turn Every Page – The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb”

“The Unredacted (Jihad Rehab)”

“Users”

“¡Viva Maestro!”

“The Voice of Dust and Ash”

“The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari”

“We Are Art Through the Eyes of Annalaura”

“What We Leave Behind”

“Wildcat”

“The Will to See”

“The Wind Blows the Border”

“Young Plato”

International Feature Film

Albania, “A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes On”

Algeria, “Our Brothers”

Argentina, “Argentina, 1985”

Armenia, “Aurora’s Sunrise”

Australia, “You Won’t Be Alone”

Austria, “Corsage”

Azerbaijan, “Creators” Bangladesh, “Hawa”

Belgium, “Close”

Bolivia, “Utama”

Bosnia and Herzegovina, “A Ballad”

Brazil, “Mars One”

Bulgaria, “In the Heart of the Machine”

Cambodia, “Return to Seoul”

Cameroon, “The Planters Plantation”

Canada, “Eternal Spring”

Chile, “Blanquita”

China, “Nice View”

Colombia, “The Kings of the World”

Costa Rica, “Domingo and the Mist”

Croatia, “Safe Place”

Czech Republic, “Il Boemo”

Denmark, “Holy Spider”

Dominican Republic, “Bantú Mama”

Ecuador, “Lo Invisible”

Estonia, “Kalev”

Finland, “Girl Picture”

France, “Saint Omer”

Georgia, “A Long Break”

Germany, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Greece, “Magnetic Fields”

Guatemala, “The Silence of the Mole”

Hong Kong, “Where the Wind Blows”

Hungary, “Blockade”

Iceland, “Beautiful Beings”

India, “Last Film Show”

Indonesia, “Missing Home”

Iran, “World War III”

Iraq, “The Exam”

Ireland, “The Quiet Girl”

Israel, “Cinema Sabaya”

Italy, “Nostalgia”

Japan, “Plan 75”

Jordan, “Farha”

Kazakhstan, “Life”

Kenya, “TeraStorm”

Kosovo, “Looking for Venera”

Kyrgyzstan, “Home for Sale”

Latvia, “January”

Lebanon, “Memory Box”

Lithuania, “Pilgrims”

Luxembourg, “Icarus”

Mexico, “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

Moldova, “Carbon”

Mongolia, “Harvest Moon”

Montenegro, “The Elegy of Laurel”

Morocco, “The Blue Caftan”

Nepal, “Butterfly on a Windowpane”

Netherlands, “Narcosis”

New Zealand, “Muru”

North Macedonia, “The Happiest Man in the World”

Norway, “War Sailor”

Pakistan, “Joyland”

Palestine, “Mediterranean Fever”

Panama, “Birthday Boy”

Paraguay, “Eami”

Peru, “Moon Heart”

Philippines, “On the Job: The Missing 8”

Poland, “EO”

Portugal, “Alma Viva”

Romania, “Imaculat”

Saudi Arabia, “Raven Song”

Senegal, “Xalé”

Serbia, “Darkling”

Singapore, “Ajoomma”

Slovakia, “Victim”

Slovenia, “Orchestra”

South Korea, “Decision to Leave”

Spain, “Alcarràs”

Sweden, “Cairo Conspiracy”

Switzerland, “A Piece of Sky”

Taiwan, “Goddamned Asura”

Tanzania, “Tug of War”

Thailand, “One for the Road”

Tunisia, “Under the Fig Trees”

Turkey, “Kerr”

Uganda, “Tembele”

Ukraine, “Klondike”

United Kingdom, “Winners”

Uruguay, “The Employer and the Employee”

Venezuela, “The Box”

Vietnam, “578: Magnum”