Oscars, Emmys, Guilds & More – The Hamden Journal

UPDATED with latest: Awards shows, film festivals and related promotional events are going full speed ahead going into 2023, and with that has come a burgeoning calendar of events.

Sundance and Berlin are approaching, with the Oscars not far behind.

Here is the list of awards events, shows and nomination dates, with links to nominations as available. Check back for updates.

2023 AWARDS SEASON CALENDAR

January

9: Art Directors Guild Awards nominations

9: American Society of Cinematographers Awards nominations

9: Motion Picture Sound Editors Golden Reel Awards nominations

10: Golden Globe Awards

10: Cinema Audio Society Awards nominations

10: DGA Awards TV/commercial/documentary nominations

11: DGA Awards film nominations

11: SAG Awards nominations

11: WGA Awards nominations for TV and other non-film media

11: Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylist Guild Awards nominations

12: PGA nominations

12: Costume Designers Guild Awards nominations

15: Critics Choice Awards

16: ICG Publicists Guild Awards film nominations

16: AAFCA Awards winners announced

17: Annie Awards nominations

19: BAFTA Film Awards nominations

19-29: Sundance Film Festival

24: Academy Awards nominations

25: WGA Awards film nominations

28: AARP Movies for Grownups Awards

February

1: ACE Awards nominations (American Cinema Editors; moved from January 26)

5: Grammy Awards

8-18: Santa Barbara International Film Festival

11: Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylist Guild Awards

15: Society of Composers and Lyricists Awards

16-26: Berlin International Film Festival

18: Art Directors Guild Awards

18: DGA Awards

19: BAFTA Film Awards

25: PGA Awards

25: Annie Awards

26: SAG Awards

26: MPSE Golden Reel Awards

27: Costume Designers Guild Awards

March

1: AAFCA Awards

4: Independent Spirit Awards

4: Cinema Audio Society Awards

4: Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards

5: WGA Awards

5: ACE Eddie Awards

5: American Society of Cinematographers Awards

9: Artios Awards (Casting Society)

10-19: South By Southwest Conference and Festivals

12: Academy Awards

May

11: Academy of Country Music Awards

July

12: Primetime Emmy Awards nominations