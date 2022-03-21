Oscars Courting Beyonce To Grace The Stage Sunday – The Hamden Journal

The Oscarcast is working on a big get. The Hamden Journal is hearing that organizers are courting Beyonce to be part of the 94th Academy Awards Sunday. She is nominated for Best Original Song. That is Be Alive, the theme from King Richard that was written by Dixson and Beyonce. Last year, the songs were separated into a pre-show before the Oscars, but if the Academy succeeds in getting Beyonce, she will be a high point for the show, for sure, though it hasn’t been made clear where the performances will be done, and there has been rumor she will sing from the a tennis courts in Compton. The Academy would not comment.

The musical numbers should be a highlight of the show. Among the nominated tunes to be performed most likely are Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Dos Oruguitas, from Encanto, there is Van Morrison for Down to Joy, the theme from Belfast, and Billie Eilish for the No Time To Die theme. The Academy has announced presenters but not musical talent, presumably because there are such big names involved. Stay tuned.