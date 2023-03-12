Oscars 2023 red carpet photos

Not only are the Oscars the height of awards season, but the red carpet at the event is where the famous show off their top-shelf fashion. All the big names dazzle in often custom gowns and snazzy suits.

And this year, they definitely brought it! The casts of Everything Everywhere All at Once, Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis, The Fabelmans and many more of the year’s favorite films stunned. So even as Elizabeth Olsen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Eva Longoria and all the rest headed into the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to watch the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted event, they had already won on the fashion front.

Here’s a look what they all wore on the carpet, which was actually champagne this year, for the first time in six decades:

Zoe Saldaña

Zoe Saldaña attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Jamie Lee Curtis

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

The first-time nominee got the champagne memo with her sparkling Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Elizabeth Olsen

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Elizabeth Olsen attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

The WandaVision star was radiant in a shimmery black halter gown by Givenchy.

Vanessa Hudgens

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Vanessa Hudgens attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Hudgens rocked vintage Chanel while showing off her engagement ring from baseball player Cole Tucker.

Mindy Kaling

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Mindy Kaling attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage )

Brendan Fraser

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Brendan Fraser attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

Eva Longoria

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Eva Longoria attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

Sandra Oh

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Sandra Oh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Halle Bailey

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Halle Bailey attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Hong Chau

US actress Hong Chau attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Whale star added a Mandarin collar to her custom Prada gown as a shoutout to her roots.

Harry Shum Jr.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Harry Shum Jr. attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Allison Williams

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Allison Williams attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage )

Fan Bingbing

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 12: Fan Bingbing attends the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Monica Barbaro

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Monica Barbaro attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Ashley Graham

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Ashley Graham attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Jay Ellis

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Jay Ellis attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

Harvey Guillen

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Harvey Guillen attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Greg Tarzan Davis

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Greg Tarzan Davis attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage )

Danny Ramirez

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Danny Ramirez attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Tia Carrere

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Tia Carrere attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

Diane Warren

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Diane Warren attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

Sofia Carson

US actress and singer Sofia Carson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Deanne Bray and Troy Kotsur

US actor Troy Kotsur and his wife Deanne Bray attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Lilly Singh

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Lilly Singh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage )

Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: (L-R) Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

Katie Lowes and Adam Shapiro

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: (L-R) Katie Lowes and Adam Shapiro attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

Laverne Cox

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Laverne Cox attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

