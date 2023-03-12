Oscars 2023 red carpet photos

Not only are the Oscars the height of awards season, but the red carpet at the event is where the famous show off their top-shelf fashion. All the big names dazzle in often custom gowns and snazzy suits.
And this year, they definitely brought it! The casts of
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis, The Fabelmans and many more of the year’s favorite films stunned. So even as Elizabeth Olsen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Eva Longoria and all the rest headed into the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to watch the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted event, they had already won on the fashion front.
Here’s a look what they all wore on the carpet, which was actually champagne this year, for the first time in six decades:
Zoe Saldaña
Zoe Saldaña attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )
The first-time nominee got the champagne memo with her sparkling Dolce & Gabbana gown.
Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )
The
WandaVision star was radiant in a shimmery black halter gown by Givenchy. Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Hudgens rocked vintage Chanel while showing off her engagement ring from baseball player Cole Tucker.
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage) Brendan Fraser
Brendan Fraser attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images ) Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Hong Chau
Hong Chau attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
The Whale star added a Mandarin collar to her custom Prada gown as a shoutout to her roots. Harry Shum Jr.
Harry Shum Jr. attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Allison Williams
Allison Williams attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage ) Fan Bingbing
Fan Bingbing attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Monica Barbaro
Monica Barbaro attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Jay Ellis
Jay Ellis attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Harvey Guillen
Harvey Guillen attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Greg Tarzan Davis
Greg Tarzan Davis attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage) Danny Ramirez
Danny Ramirez attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Tia Carrere
Tia Carrere attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Diane Warren
Diane Warren attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Sofia Carson
Sofia Carson attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) Deanne Bray and
Troy Kotsur
Troy Kotsur and wife Deanne Bray attend the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) Lilly Singh
Lilly Singh attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage) Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj
Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj attend the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Katie Lowes and Adam Shapiro
Katie Lowes and Adam Shapiro attend the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)