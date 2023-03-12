Oscars 2023 red carpet photos

Not only are the Oscars the height of awards season, but the red carpet at the event is where the famous show off their top-shelf fashion. All the big names dazzle in often custom gowns and snazzy suits.

And this year, they definitely brought it! The casts of Everything Everywhere All at Once, Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis, The Fabelmans and many more of the year’s favorite films stunned. So even as Elizabeth Olsen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Eva Longoria and all the rest headed into the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to watch the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted event, they had already won on the fashion front.

Here’s a look what they all wore on the carpet, which was actually champagne this year, for the first time in six decades:

Zoe Saldaña

Zoe Saldaña attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

The first-time nominee got the champagne memo with her sparkling Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

The WandaVision star was radiant in a shimmery black halter gown by Givenchy.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Hudgens rocked vintage Chanel while showing off her engagement ring from baseball player Cole Tucker.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Hong Chau

Hong Chau attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Whale star added a Mandarin collar to her custom Prada gown as a shoutout to her roots.

Harry Shum Jr.

Harry Shum Jr. attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Allison Williams

Allison Williams attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage )

Fan Bingbing

Fan Bingbing attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Monica Barbaro

Monica Barbaro attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Jay Ellis

Jay Ellis attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Harvey Guillen

Harvey Guillen attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Greg Tarzan Davis

Greg Tarzan Davis attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Danny Ramirez

Danny Ramirez attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Tia Carrere

Tia Carrere attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Diane Warren

Diane Warren attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Deanne Bray and Troy Kotsur

Troy Kotsur and wife Deanne Bray attend the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Lilly Singh

Lilly Singh attends the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj

Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj attend the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Katie Lowes and Adam Shapiro

Katie Lowes and Adam Shapiro attend the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Laverne Cox