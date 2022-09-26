Oscar-Winning Screenwriter Dustin Lance Black Reveals He’s Recovering From “Serious” Head Injury

Dustin Lance Black, winner of a Best Original Screenplay Oscar for Milk, has revealed he suffered a serious head injury last month and is recovering, but that “the road back will be long.”

In a post Monday on Instagram, Black, creator of FX’s recently released limited series Under the Banner of Heaven, did not reveal how he sustained the injury. “So I vanished for a while… A month ago I sustained a serious head injury that put me out of commission,” Black wrote. “Showing little improvement, my doctors ordered me to shut off my brain in hopes of it healing. This has been a challenging, frightening time for a creative type who depends on what’s in his skull to work, care and love. And now I understand the road back will be long.”

“But this week my sweet, over the top husband took us to the Greek Islands to make me shut off,” he continued. “I can already feel this trip is a step in the right direction, and I finally feel safe sharing a bit again. Thank you for all of your love and patience.

He ended with the message “More to come. Promise.”

Black also penned the screenplay to the film J. Edgar. HBO will soon be premiering documentary Mama’s Boy, a feature adaptation of Black’s 2019 memoir about his life. He also co-wrote with George C. Wolfe, the upcoming Netflix film Rustin, which Wolfe also directed.

