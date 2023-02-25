Oscar-Winning Producer Of ‘In The Heat Of The Night’ & ‘West Side Story’ Was 101 – The Hamden Journal

Walter Mirisch, former president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and Oscar-winning producer for In the Heat of the Night was 101.

“The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is deeply saddened to hear of Walter’s passing,” noted Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang.

The statement continued, “Walter was a true visionary, both as a producer and as an industry leader. He had a powerful impact on the film community and the Academy, serving as our President and as an Academy governor for many years. His passion for filmmaking and the Academy never wavered, and he remained a dear friend and advisor. We send our love and support to his family during this difficult time.”

More to come…