Oscar-Winning Mixer Tom Fleischman Resigns From AMPAS TV Plans: Report – The Hamden Journal

Hollywood’s biggest night will apparently be without one of its brightest category stars.

Tom Fleischman, a longtime rerecording mixer who has frequently worked with director Martin Scorsese, has reportedly resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) over its plan to avoid fully televising eight categories at this year’s Academy Awards presentations. The Oscar curtailed television plans have been severely criticized by members and the associated guilds.

AMPAS has said it will present its awards for documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short, and sound before this year’s broadcast. The awards presentation for those categories will have clips inserted nto the subsequent live telecast.

Fleischman won an Oscar for Scorsese’s Hugo and was also nominated for Jonathan Demme’s Silence of the Lambs, Warren Beatty’s Reds and Scorsese’s The Aviator and Gangs of New York. He also worked with Scorsese on Goodfellas, The Irishman and best picture winner The Departed. .

Fleischman has also worked with director Spike Lee on Do The Right Thing, Mo’ Better Blues, Malcolm X and BlacKKKlansman; directors Ron Howard (Cinderella Man) and Oliver Stone (Natural Born Killers) and on documentaries including Oscar-winner Free Solo.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on Fleischman’s resignation.