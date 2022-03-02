Oscar-Winning ‘Braveheart’ Producer, Ex-Fox & MGM Executive – The Hamden Journal

Alan Ladd Jr, the veteran film producer who won a Best Picture Oscar for Braveheart and was a longtime executive for Fox and MGM, died today, his family said. He was 84.

His daughter Amanda Ladd-Jones, who directed the documentary Laddie: The Man Behind The Movies wrote on social media: “With the heaviest of hearts, we announce that on March 2, 2022, Alan Ladd, Jr. died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Words cannot express how deeply he will be missed. His impact on films and filmmaking will live on in his absence.”

His brother David Ladd posted on Facebook: “My brother, my friend, my hero, who always stood by my side. We will stand together again on the other side! I love you Laddie.”

Along with Braveheart, his producing credits include Gone Baby Gone, The Phantom, The Man in the Iron Mask and An Unfinised Life.

Ladd Jr. began producing films in the early 1970s after getting his start in the business as as a motion picture talent agent at Creative Management Associates. His client list included Judy Garland, Warren Beatty and Robert Redford. He relocated to London, where he produced nine features in four years.

MORE TO COME…