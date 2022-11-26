Oscar-Winning Actress/Singer Irene Cara Dies At 63 – The Hamden Journal

Sad notice on a Thanksgiving weekend. Irene Cara has died at age 63, per her publicist. The Oscar-winning singer was best known for the Flashdance theme What A Feeling and for starring in Fame and singing that film’s unforgettable theme song. Cause of death hasn’t yet been divulged.

It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I

announce the passing of Irene Cara. The Academy Award

winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed

away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently

unknown and will be released when information is available.

Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their

grief. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will

live forever through her music and films. Funeral services

are pending and a memorial for her fans will be planned

at a future date.

Judith A. Moose, President

Irene Cara

@Irene_Cara

This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can’t believe I’ve had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I’ll be reading each and every one of them and know she’ll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans. – JM