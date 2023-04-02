Oscar Winner Sarah Polley Told To Return Oscar In April Fool’s Prank – The Hamden Journal

Recent Oscar winner Sarah Polley has revealed her huge shock on Saturday morning at receiving a letter saying she had won her award in error, and she needed to mail it back to the Academy.

The Canadian filmmaker, who won best adapted screenplay for Women Talking last month, was told:

“We say this to you with the deepest regrets: the Oscar you received was given by mistake.”

The letter asked her to “mail it back” to California, saying she could keep the award for one more week so she could “enjoy its presence” in her home, before it went to the “rightful winner All Quiet on the Western Front.”

The letter stated that organisers had realised their error on the night, but were keen to avoid another La La Land/Moonlight blunder in front of the cameras.

And then… Polley discovered that the letter had not come from the Academy, but from her 11-year-old child, in an extremely effective April Fool’s prank.

As Polley said in the letter she shared on Twitter yesterday, her child “swung long” this year…