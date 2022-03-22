Oscar Week 2022 Parties Include Lady Gaga, Ariana DeBose, Nicole Kidman – The Hamden Journal

Call your designer, get your hair done, and don’t forget to swab your nostrils — it’s finally time to party as Academy Awards week comes out of the pandemic. While there’s some of the old standards returning after a year’s dormancy during Covid, largely MIA this year are any studio-or-streamer sponsored parties/dinners (except for Warner Bros). But of course, they always can pop up as we head down the runway toward Oscar gold. Please send any event or party details to [email protected]. Most events are by invite-only.

TUESDAY, MARCH 22

8:30AM: 5th Annual EMILY’s List – The Collective Power of Women

Four Seasons, Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

The nation’s largest resource for women in politics will feature a panel discussion of entertainment industry and elected leaders. Panelists include showrunner, producer, writer, director, and actor Gloria Calderón Kellett; actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan; Hall of Fame marketing executive, author, and entrepreneur Bozoma Saint John; comedian, writer, actor, and producer Robin Thede; U.S. Rep. Karen Bass (CA-37),an EMILY’s endorsed candidate for Los Angeles mayor; with actress, writer, producer, host and member of EMILY’s Board of Directors Yvette Nicole Brown serving as moderator. In addition, there will be a one-on-one conversation between author, actor and member of Emily’s List Creative Council Amber Tamblyn and WNBA star, ESPN host and activist Chiney Ogwumike.

5 PM: 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles

LL Cool J hosts, and Jennifer Lopez will receive the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award.

7 PM: Oscar Week: Shorts

Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Beverly Hills

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shines a spotlight on this year’s Animated Short Film and Live Action Short Film nominees, including a screening of all 10 and filmmakers making introductions.

Alana Haim & Ariana DeBose

AP



Vanity Fair and BACARDÍ Rum CelebrateVanities: A Night for Young Hollywood

Musso & Frank, Hollywood

Event co-hosted by Alana Haim, Ariana DeBose, and Giveon.

Everett Collection



7:45 & 9:45PM: The Ron Burgundy Podcast Live!

Largo at the Coronet, Los Angeles

Not necessarily Oscar-related, but you never know what Ron might bring up, or who he’ll call up to the stage. Will Ferrell reprises his role as Burgundy. Each live episode will have a different theme in which Ron & Carolina engage in conversation with notable celebs & personalities on the topic at hand. In true Ron Burgundy fashion, these conversations have a tendency to go sideways, and we’ll find out things about people we never knew we wanted to know. Proceeds from the event will go to Cancer For College, KidSave, International Rescue Committee, and Care.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23

5PM: Pre-Oscars Event Celebrating South Asian Excellence

UTA, Beverly Hills

A toast to South Asian excellence on the big screen. Hosts include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Anjula Acharia, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K. Goya and Shruti Ganguly. Honorary guests to include Riz Ahmed and Suroosh Alvi (Flee); Joseph Patel (Summer of Soul); Riz Ahmed and Aneil Karia (The Long Goodbye).

6PM: Celebration of Norwegian Films and Talents

The Stanley House, LA

Norwegian Film Institute is celebrating Liv Ullmann’s honorary Academy Awards and nominees The Worst Person in the World, Flee and Writing With Fire.

6PM: Roman Media’s Annual Pre-Oscar Event

Berkshire House, LA

A night of film, fashion, and fun honoring Celebrity Designer, Shekhar Rahate, and his new reality show. All attendees must consent to be on film, as they may be featured on this upcoming series, about Shekhar styling Hollywood.

7:30PM: Oscar Week: Documentaries

Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Beverly Hills.

Documentary Short Subject and Documentary Feature noms are showcased with an array of clips and introductions by filmmakers.

THURSDAY, MARCH 24

12:15PM: 15th annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Beverly Wilshire Hotel

The event recognizes the extraordinary achievements of the industry’s most inspiring Black women who are helping diverse Black stories to be told. The occasion will be highlighted by “The Black Cinematic Universe” and honoring actress Nia Long (You People), Oscar-nominated actress Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), actress/comedian/creator Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) and actress Chanté Adams (A Journal For Jordan). Damson Idris will host the event. ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood is sponsored by Disney’s Onyx Collective and Warner Bros Television Group.

12:30PM: Taste the Future

Four Seasons LA at Beverly Hills

Uma Thurman, Liam Payne, Paul Wesley, Questlove, Christian Angermayer and Sean O’Sullivan co-hosting a luncheon centering around the future of food.

‘The Hand Of God’ nominated for Best International Feature at the Oscars.

Netflix



5PM: Canada & the Oscars

Annual party at the Consul General of Canada Zaib Shaik lauding Canadians and friends of Canada who are among this year’s Oscar nominees.

6PM: US-Ireland Alliance hosts 16th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards

Wilshire Ebell, Los Angeles

Honorees are Adam McKay, Kenneth Branagh, Jamie Dornan, and Dónall Ó Héalai. Other celebrities expected: Andrew Garfield (Presenter), J.J. Abrams (Emcee) and Katie McGrath, Loah & Bantum, True Tides; guests, Norman and Lyn Lear, Fig O’Reilly, Sarah Bolger, Dominique McElligott, Samantha Mumba, Reinaldo Marcus Green, Nora-Jane Noone, Andrew Nelson, Terry George, Hylda Queally, Rick Famuyiwa, George Drakoulias, Wayne Jobson, Rebecca Bourke & Benjamin Cleary, Richard Curtis & Emma Freud.

7:30PM: Oscar Week: International Film

Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Beverly Hills

Hosted by International Feature Film Award Executive Committee co-chairs Susanne Bier and Rajendra Roy. The Academy spotlights this year’s nominees for Best International Feature Film. The evening will feature clips from each nominated film, as well as a panel discussion with the directors (schedules permitting).

Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future of Hollywood

Mother Wolf, Los Angeles

Co-hosted by Vanity Fair editor in chief Radhika Jones and Amanda Seyfried.

The 5th Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

FRIDAY, MARCH 25

10AM: The DPA pre–Oscars gift suite 2022

Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel

The event will feature a total of 42 worldwide brands, with products to be gifted to guests attending: Swiss Nescens will recreate a private spa, with skin analysis and facials preparing nominees to the red carpet and will offer a nice gift bag with high-performance anti-aging cosmeceuticals, developed and manufactured in Switzerland. The Kenyatta international Convention Centre (KICC) will host a private Kenyan safari lounge and will offer “a delegate experience”. Selected Guests will get to pick from either a once in a lifetime 5-day package of Kenya’s world class beaches or experience a 5 days front row seat to the famous migration on the ultimate Kenyan Safari. Guests visiting the suite will also receive a luxury high end gift bag with exclusively sourced high-end Kenyan products.

11AM: ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon

Beverly Hilton

Special honors to filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola with a Lifetime Achievement Award; Reservation Dogs EPs Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi are recipients of the ICG Publicists 2022 Television Showpersons Award; MGM’s Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy will receive the ICG Publicists’ Motion Picture Showpersons Award.

11AM: Secret Room Events Style Lounge

SLS Hotel, Beverly Hills

Donations are being taken for Ukraine refugees at check in. Huge gift bags with over 60 items, over 40 in-person sponsors from high-end shoes to skin care, to botox/fillers onsite.

Eiza Gonzalez attends the 2018, 11th Annual Women In Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party.

AP



15th Annual Women in Film Oscar Party

Bar Lis at the Thompson Hollywood

Co-hosted by Oscar winning producer and WIF Board President Emerita Cathy Schulman and Oscar-winning artist H.E.R. Sponsors are Max Mara, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, and Heineken, with additional support from IMDbPro and Tequila Don Julio. The festivity will laud all 60 women in front of and behind the camera who were nominated for an Oscar this year.

CAA Pre-Oscar Party

San Vincente Bungalows

CAA’s nominated clients include Denis Villeneuve, Will Smith, Paul Thomas Anderson, Steven Spielberg, Beyoncé, Ariana DeBose, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield, Ciaran Hinds, Aneil Karia, and Jessie Buckley.

Honoree Jackie Chan, left, is congratulated onstage by Sylvester Stallone at the 2016 Governors Awards at the Dolby Ballroom on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016

AP



The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 12th Governors Awards

The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center, Hollywood

Honorary Awards will be presented to Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann, and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award will be presented to Danny Glover.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

9:30 AM: American Cinema Editors Oscar-Nominated Film Editors Panel

The Regal, Sherman Oaks

Free-to-public discussion of the art of film editing and how they got from dailies to Oscar nominations. Features Hank Corwin (Don’t Look Up), Joe Walker (Dune), Pamela Martin (King Richard), Peter Sciberras (The Power of the Dog) and Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum (tick, tick…BOOM!). Moderated by Motion Picture Editors Guild President Alan Heim.

10AM: Oscar Week: Animated Feature Film

Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Beverly Hills

Hosted by Academy Short Films and Feature Animation Branch Governors Bonnie Arnold and Jennifer Yuh Nelson. AMPAS celebrates the films and filmmakers nominated for Best Animated Feature Film. The morning event will feature clips from each film, with an onstage discussion with each group of nominated filmmakers (schedules permitting).

2PM: Oscar Week: Makeup and Hairstyling Symposium

Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Beverly Hills

Hosted by AMPAS Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch Governors Howard Berger, Bill Corso and Linda Flowers. A celebration of this year’s Makeup and Hairstyling nominees with a screening of the “bake-off” reels that Academy branch members viewed before voting on the nominated films. A conversation with nominees will follow.

2:30 PM: Society of Composers and Lyricists Champagne Reception

1 Hotel, West Hollywood

Event will raise a glass to the Oscar-nominated music nominees from original score to song.

5PM: Giorgio Armani

Giorgio Armani, Beverly Hills.

Roberta Armani hosting. Being the Ricardos Best Actress nominee Nicole Kidman will be honored at revamped boutique.

Morgan Walsh, Matt Walsh at Global Green’s pre Oscar party.

AP



5PM: Energy Independence Now, Global Green USA and the Petersen Automotive Museum Pre-Oscar Gala Event

Petersen Automotive Museum

Celebrities expected: Stevie Wonder; Machine Gun Kelly; Mandy Moore; Avril Lavigne; Mod Sun; Oscar De La Hoya; Ryan Sheckler; Tawny Newsome; Mena Suvari; David Boreanaz; Ronen Rubenstein; Jessica Parker Kennedy; Meagan Good; Charlotte McKinney; Gabrielle Ryan; Mario Lopez; Jaylen Barron; Sharon Lawrence; Bai Ling; Jordyn Woods; Adrienne Bailon; Jake Busey; Magnus Walker; A Martinez; Jason Lewis; Nikki DeLoach; DeShawn Jordan; Manny Santiago; Morgan Willet; Kristina Menissov; John Savage; Kyle Massey; Cordell Broadus; Jake Wesley Rogers; Kristina Schulman; Mariah Duran; Christiana Means; John Salley; Chris Spencer; Taylor Goldsmith; Keana Marie; Victoria Konefal; Carl Franklin; Robert Palmer Watkins; Donovan Carter; Cuttino Mobley; Adrianne Maloof; Stix; Jesse Kove; Kara Del Toro; Alyssa Lynch; Sydney Morgan; Ashley Haas; Emma Norton; Lindsey Coffey; Nadia Dawn; Jessica Ross; Carmit Bachar; Petri Byrd; Brooklynne Webb; Ben Giroux; Regan To; Juju Green; Lavina Postolache; Michelle Harris; Tehmina Sunny; Maddie Moore; Mandla Morris; Kai Morris; Amal Alsharani; Eric Krasno; and many more.

Charles Finch & Chanel

Private, Los Angeles

Annual pre-Oscars dinner for VIPs.

20th Annual Motion Picture & Television Fund’s The Night Before

Fox Studios

Funds raised during the evening will be used to support industry colleagues and friends who benefit from MPTF’s charitable programs and services such as financial assistance, crisis counseling, care giving support and the legendary retirement facility in Woodland Hills that is “home” to television and film veterans alike.

SUNDAY, MARCH 27

2PM: Charmaine Blake Viewing Dinner to benefit the Faber Ryan Youth Foundation

Luxurious Ballroom of Spice Affair, Beverly Hill

This year they’ll honor Jason Derulo, special guest Wayne Brady. Derulo founded the ‘Just for you Foundation” which focuses on raising funds to promote education, providing shelter to orphans and families. Celebrities expected: Natalie Burn (Ukrainian-American Actress, Black Adam) Terrence Howard, Mario Van Peebles, Donnell Rawlings, Layla Crawford, Simeon Daise, Daniele Lawson, Kate Linder, Esai Morales, Eric Benet. Sponsored by Adobe Road Winery and The HUSL, live entertainment, gift bags, dinner, & cocktails.

AMPAS



3PM: Oscar Night at the Academy Museum

A 1,200 person Oscar viewing party at the motion picture industry’s new venue. Walk the red carpet, enjoy food and signature cocktails, explore the galleries, accept your award in The Oscars Experience, and watch the Oscars livestream on ABC in the museum’s state-of-the-art David Geffen Theater. Tickets are $75 for Museum Members and $100 for the general public.

4PM: Mercedes-Benz Academy Awards Viewing Party

Four Seasons LA at Beverly Hills

A live broadcast of the show within an elegant and comfortable outdoor space at the Four Seasons. Guests in attendance will experience a first look into the highly anticipated EGQ, the brands electric G-Wagon and enjoy sustainable catering and curated cocktails. Past guests have included Jon Hamm, Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson, Kelly Rowland, Jamie Foxx.

30th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party

West Hollywood Park

Co-hosted by Lady Gaga, Billy Porter, Eric McCormack. Six-time Grammy award singer Brandi Carlile will perform. The party is aligned with the 30th anniversary of the Elton John Aids Foundation. Since the event’s inception in 1992, the Viewing Party has supported the Foundation’s efforts by raising more than $86 million for its lifesaving work. All funds raised support the Foundation’s network of partners and local experts across four continents to challenge discrimination, prevent infections and provide treatment, as well as influencing governments to end AIDS.

5PM: The 94th Academy Awards, Dolby Theatre

A night to remember: Leonardo DiCaprio, left, and Emma Stone, winner of the Best Actress Oscar for “La La Land” in 2017.

AP



Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills

Oh, it’s happening.

‘Dune’ Oscar party, people.

Warner Bros



Warner Bros. Private Afterparty for Oscar Nominees

The Burbank studio always does something special for its Oscar nominees. In years past, it’s been a dinner during Oscar week. The studio has Legendary Entertainment’s Denis Villeneuve sci-fi feature Dune up for 10 Oscars and six for King Richard, including Will Smith for Best Actor. Someone’s gotta win.

Madonna’s annual A-List Oscar Party

At the mansion of her manager, Guy Oseary, off Coldwater Canyon, Beverly Hills.