Oscar Pistorius to meet with vic’s father in bid for early release

Oscar Pistorious, behind bars for the murder of his girlfriend, is set to meet with her father in an attempt at being released early from prison, according to a new report.

The Sun revealed Saturday that the Olympics sprinter– serving a more than 13-year sentence for killing model Reeva Steenkamp in 2013 — will “soon” speak with Barry Steenkamp in a South African legal procedure that could cause him to be released on parole.

It’s unclear from the report when exactly the meeting is scheduled to take place.

The 35-year-old South African, who has served half of his sentence, was due to also meet Reeva’s mother, June, who according to The Sun has forgiven her daughter’s killer.

However, the Steenkamps’ lawyer, Tania Koen, told the outlet, “At this moment, it’s a no from June.”

In 2018, Steenkamp’s mother said she had forgiven Pistorius — but still wanted him punished.

The double-amputee Paralympic gold medalist in 2013 blasted Steenkamp, a 29-year-old model and reality-TV star, through a bathroom door inside his home in Pretoria, South Africa.

Oscar Pistorious is set to meet with Barry Steenkamp, Reeva Steenkamp’s father. Herman Verwey/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images

The prosecution alleged that Pistorius, who previously earned worldwide acclaim as a double-amputee runner, intentionally shot his girlfriend four times after the couple had an argument on Valentine’s Day. But Pistorius claimed he woke up and fired off the bullets because he mistook Steenkamp for an intruder.

Pistorius, who ran during the 2012 Olympics on carbon-fiber running blades, was initially convicted of manslaughter in 2014, but that conviction was overturned and replaced with a murder conviction.

In late 2020, Pistorius’ longtime friend said that he was begging for her family’s forgiveness.

Oscar Pistorius posing next to his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg on on January 26, 2013. WALDO SWIEGERS/AFP via Getty Images

“I want to tell them I’m sorry,” he said, according to pal Bill Schroder.

A prosecutor said in 2014 that the former runner offered $34,000 to Steenkamp’s family after he killed her, but they turned it down because they did not want to accept “blood money.”