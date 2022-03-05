Oscar Panels, Schedule, Lineups – The Hamden Journal

Contenders Film: The Nominees, a one-stop-shop experience featuring a smörgåsbord of Oscar-nominated talent discussing their top-tier projects, kicks off Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. PT as a virtual event, the latest in The Hamden Journal’s rapidly expanding Contenders series. Stars, creatives and craftspeople behind 24 films will take part in moderated panels discussing the roads that led them to the doorstep of the Academy Awards.

If we’ve found a little silver lining to this Covid situation, it’s that it inspired us to stream our Contenders events since the earliest days of the pandemic. And we’ve not only reached a global audience in the comfort of their own homes, but we’ve also found a brave new world in which we screen chats with talent who couldn’t have made it to the stage in person anyway due to their schedules. Now, we’re talking with them while they work on location, from their trailers on set, and from distant hotel rooms in far-flung corners of the world, time difference be damned. Today, we’ve got speakers beaming in from such places as Bhutan, Poland, Italy, Norway and Japan.

Last month’s Oscar nominations registered some definite surprises, such as Lady Gaga not making the cut for House of Gucci, Leonardo DiCaprio missing out for Don’t Look Up and Ruth Negga being passed over for Passing. But out of those who did land noms, we’ve curated a jam-packed event, providing voters with a quick-fire round of panels to help discern and affirm your picks to win, while hopefully entertaining at the same time with the best the industry has on offer.

Stories that dominate this season are seemingly driven by truly essential human themes: real-life battles with personal challenges (King Richard, Flee, The Hand of God, Belfast, Spencer, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Being the Ricardos), the need for connection and authenticity (The Power of the Dog, CODA, Drive My Car, Nightmare Alley, Licorice Pizza, West Side Story, Boxballet, The Dress) and our reaction to apocalyptic-level crises (Dune, Don’t Look Up).

Check out the schedule and panel lineup below.

Contenders Film: The Nominees 2022

(all times PT)

8 a.m. – Livestream begins

FOCUS FEATURES

8:08-8:18 a.m. – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds (Actor)

Kenneth Branagh (Writer/Director/Producer)

Simon Chase (Sound Supervisor)

SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES

8:19-8:31 a.m. – Nightmare Alley

Guillermo del Toro (Director/Writer/Executive Producer)

8:31-8:41 a.m. – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Jessica Chastain (Actor/Producer)

Justin Raleigh (Prosthetics Designer)

Linda Dowds (Makeup Department Head)

SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES W/ ONYX COLLECTIVE & HULU

8:41-8:53 a.m. – Summer of Soul

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson (Director/Executive Producer)

METRO GOLDWYN MAYER/UNITED ARTISTS RELEASING

8:53-9:03 a.m. – Licorice Pizza

Adam Somner (Producer)

Sara Murphy (Producer)

NEON w/ TOPIC STUDIOS

9:03-9:17 a.m. – Spencer

Kristen Stewart (Actor)

Pablo Larrain (Director)

NEON W/ PARTICIPANT MEDIA

9:17-9:28 a.m. – Flee

Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Writer/Director)

NEON

9:28-9:39 a.m. – The Worst Person in the World

Joachim Trier (Co-Writer/Director/EP)

Renate Reinsve (Actor)

THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

9:40-9:50 a.m. – Encanto

Bryon Howard (Director)

Yvett Merino (Producer)

Germaine Franco (Composer)

9:50-10:01 a.m. – West Side Story

Ariana DeBose (Actor)

Paul Tazewell (Costume Designer)

10:01-10:11 a.m.- MORNING BREAK

NETFLIX

10:12-10:23 a.m. – Don’t Look Up

Adam McKay (Writer/Director/Producer)

Kevin Messick (Producer)

Nicholas Britell (Composer/Songwriter)

10:23-10:35 a.m. – The Hand of God

Filippo Scotti (Actor)

Paolo Sorrentino (Writer/Director)

10:35-10:47 a.m. – The Power of the Dog

Ari Wegner (Cinematographer)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (Actor)

Peter Sciberras (Editor)

SHOWTIME

10:47-10:59 a.m. – Attica

Stanley Nelson (Director/Producer)

Traci A. Curry (Co-Director/Producer)

SIDESHOW & JANUS FILMS

10:59-11:17 a.m. – Drive My Car

Hidetoshi Nishijima (Actor)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Writer/Director)

WARNER BROS PICTURES

11:17-11:26 a.m. – King Richard

Aunjanue Ellis (Actor)

Pamela Martin (Editor)

Reinaldo Marcus Green (Director)

Zach Baylin (Writer)

11:26-11:40 a.m. – Dune

Denis Villeneuve (Co-Writer/Director/Producer)

Mary Parent (Producer)

Jacqueline West (Costume Designer)

Donald Mowat (Makeup, Hair And Prosthetic Designer/Makeup Department Head)

Patrice Vermette (Production Designer)

11:41 a.m.-12:11 p.m. – LUNCH BREAK

AMAZON STUDIOS

12:11-12:23 p.m. – Being the Ricardos

Javier Bardem (Actor)

J.K. Simmons (Actor)

12:23-12:36 p.m. – Coming 2 America

Carla Farmer (Hair Department Head)

Mike Marino (Special Effects Makeup)

Stacey Morris (Hair Department Head)

APPLE ORIGINAL FILMS

12:36-12:54 p.m. – CODA

Emilia Jones (Actor)

Daniel Durant (Actor)

Marlee Matlin (Actor)

Sian Heder (Writer-Director)

Troy Kotsur (Actor)

MTV DOCUMENTARY FILMS

12:55-1:05 p.m. – Ascension

Jessica Kingdon (Director/Director of Photography/Producer)

Kira Simon-Kennedy (Producer)

Nathan Truesdell (Director of Photography/Producer)

WARSAW FILM SCHOOL

1:05-1:20 p.m. – The Dress

Anna Dzieduszycka (Actor)

Tadeusz Lysiak (Director)

SHORTS TV

1:20-1:33 p.m. – Boxballet

Anton Dyakov (Director/Co-Writer/Production Designer)

SAMUEL GOLDWYN FILMS

1:33-1:45 p.m. – Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

Pawo Choyning Dorji (Director/Writer)

Sherab Dorji (Actor)