Oscar Nominee Terry Moore Returns To Film in Rudolph Valentino Biopic ‘Silent Life’ – The Hamden Journal

Terry Moore, the 94-year old Oscar nominated actress (Come Back, Little Sheba) will attend the US premiere of her new biopic Silent Life: The Story of the Lady In Black at the Sedona International Film Festival on Feb 19.

Directed by Vladislav Alex Kozlov, and written by Kozlov and Ksenia Jarova, Moore, stars in the film alongside Isabella Rossellini (Blue Velvet), Franco Nero (Django), Sherilyn Fenn (Twin Peaks), Paul Rodriguez (Clifford) and Monte Markham (Dallas). Dreamer Pictures produces with Kozlov also producing, and Joy Boileau, Tyler Cassity, and Yogu Kanthiah, serving as executive producers.

Shot in Santa Clarita., Silent Life tells the story of Rudolph Valentino, the first Hollywood superstar and male sex symbol, as he ponders the most important philosophical questions of human existence from his deathbed. After Valentino’s unexpected death in 1926, the mysterious Lady in Black (Moore) who claims to be the last love of Rudolph Valentino, visits his grave every year on the anniversary of his death with a single red rose.

Kozlov speaks on casting Moore as lead in his film, “Many older actresses do not get any significant leading roles due to agism. I think Terry and her story will be a huge inspiration for all the generations of females around the world”.

“I love acting. I love to work. I love this town. When Vlad offered me the role of The Lady in Black in Silent Life, said Moore. “His [Kozlov) homage to classic Hollywood, the parallels to my own life and my career in Hollywood were astonishing. The last time I worked with such a visionary director was my work with Elia Kazan in 1953” said Moore, who also played ‘Venus’ on classic TV series Batman.

“I’ve been in the business for over 80 years and I am thankful for the career that I’ve had. I was lucky to work and be friends with the best: Tyron Power, James Dean, Marilyn Monroe, Burt Lancaster, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Adam West. I fainted in front of Clark Gable when I saw him on the studio lot, probably the same way women fainted in front of Valentino. And I was only 14!”