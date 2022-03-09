Oscar Nominee Alberto Iglesias On His Career With Pedro Almodóvar [Podcast] – The Hamden Journal

Composer Alberto Iglesias returns to the Oscars for the fourth time and his fourth original score nomination with Parallel Mothers.

But this nom is more special than usual: This year’s original score nom marks the composer’s first with his longtime collaborator, Oscar winner Pedro Almodóvar; their partnership beginning back in 1995 with The Flower of My Secret and spanning 13 film projects.

We speak with Iglesias today about his sonic approach to the Penelope Cruz-Milena Smit switched-at-birth drama, his early roots with Almodóvar, and the recent Oscar controversy which is leaving the original score category out of the telecast.

Iglesias previous original score Oscar nominations include 2006’s The Constant Gardner, 2008’s The Kite Runner, and 2012’s Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

Listen to our conversation below:

