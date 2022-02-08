Oscar Nominations By Film And Distributor – 2022 List – The Hamden Journal

The nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards are in, and Netflix’s The Power of the Dog and Warner Bros/Legendary’s Dune lead the field as the only pics to score double-digit noms. Check out the lists of Oscar nominations by film and by distributor below.

Focus Features’ Belfast and Disney’s West Side Story are next with seven noms apiece, followed by Warner Bros’ King Richard with six.

All of those movies are up for Best Picture — a list that was expanded to a full 10 noms this year — alongside Apple Original Films’ CODA, Netflix’s Don’t Look Up, Sideshow and Janus Films’ Drive My Car, MGM/UAR’s Licorice Pizza and Searchlight’s Nightmare Alley.

Netflix emerged as the noms leader among distributors with 27, topping the 23 for Disney, which including Searchlight, 20th Century Studios and Hulu. Warner Bros is third with 16, the only other distributor to crack double-digit noms this morning.

Here are the lists of Oscar nominations by film and by distributor:

Nominations By Film

(two or more)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix): 12

Dune (Warner Bros/Legendary): 10

Belfast (Focus Features): 7

West Side Story (Disney/20th Century): 7

King Richard (Warner Bros): 6

Don’t Look Up (Netflix): 4

Drive My Car (Sideshow and Janus Films): 4

Nightmare Alley (Searchlight): 4

Being the Ricardos (Amazon Studios): 3

CODA (Apple Original Films): 3

Encanto (Disney): 3

Flee (Neon/Participant): 3

Licorice Pizza (MGM/United Artists Releasing): 3

The Lost Daughter (Netflix): 3

No Time to Die (MGM/United Artists Releasing): 3

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple Original Films/A24): 3

Cruella (Disney): 2

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Searchlight): 2

Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics): 2

Tick, Tick…BOOM! (Netflix): 2

The Worst Person in the World (Neon): 2

Nominations By Distributor

(Note: co-distributor companies counted separately unless noted)

Netflix: 27

Disney (includes Searchlight/20th Century Studios/Hulu/Onyx Collective): 23

Warner Bros: 16

20th Century Studios: 8

MGM/United Artists Releasing: 8

Focus Features: 7

Apple Original Films: 6

Neon: 6

Searchlight Pictures: 6

Amazon Studios: 4

Sideshow + Janus Films: 4

A24: 3

Participant: 3

Sony (includes Sony Pictures Classics): 3

Salaud Morisset: 2

Sony Pictures Classics: 2

CTB Film Company: 1

Hulu: 1

Legendary: 1

Miyu Distribution: 1

MTV Documentary Films: 1

Music Box Films: 1

National Film Board of Canada: 1

New Republic Studios: 1

New York Times Op-Docs: 1

Onyx Collective: 1

Paramount: 1

Samuel Goldwyn Films: 1

Showtime: 1

Sony Pictures: 1

Topic Studios: 1

Vertical Entertainment: 1