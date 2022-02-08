Oscar Nominations 2022 — Full List Of Nominees – The Hamden Journal

The race to the 94th Oscars kick into high gear Tuesday when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences reveals nominations in a global live stream hosted by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross. The ceremony begins at 8:18 a.m. ET/5:18 a.m. PT.

After the nominations are revealed, Academy members begin final voting March 17 and wrap March 22. The Oscar ceremony is set for March 27 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland, planned as an in-person event to air live on ABC.

Among the notable things to watch for this morning is the marquee Best Picture category, with a new rule taking effect this year that will result in a full 10 nominees; previously, the rule required a minimum of five noms and up to 10. The tweak could allow for a wider range of films to have a shot at the grand prize, namely tentpoles like the box office biggie Spider-Man: No Way Home, or maybe even No Time to Die — pics that may not have found a way into the race previously.

Last year, Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland won Best Picture, capping a ceremony at Los Angeles’ Union Station that was limited in capacity because of the pandemic. The restrictions placed on studios and cinemas resulted in a record haul for Netflix (35 noms), as moviegoers not able to go to movies stayed home. The major studios hope that also changes this year.

Below is the list of categories. Check back as we update the list as they’re filled in.

