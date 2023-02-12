Oscar-Nominated Music Stars To Talk About Their Craft At Songwriters Hall Of Fame Event – The Hamden Journal

It’s all about the beat, the beat, the beat, someone once noted of rock ‘n roll. Others say it all starts with a song.

The truth of those statements shall likely be revealed Monday, as the Songwriters Hall of Fame will celebrate this year’s Oscar -nominated songwriters with an all-star virtual event, “A Conversation with 2023 Oscar-Nominated Songwriters for Best Original Song,” to be presented on February 13 at 9 AM Pacific time.

The virtual event is free to the public with advance registration required via Eventbrite. It will also be available to watch for a limited time on the Songwriters Hall of Fame website songhall.org beginning Monday.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame’s 7th annual program spotlights leading songwriters who are nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Original Song category. The event is cohosted and moderated by Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees Nile Rodgers, who currently serves as Songwriters Hall of Fame Chairman, and Paul Williams, a 1977 Academy Award winner for Best Original Song for “Evergreen.”

The panel songwriters: Chandrabose, cowriter of “Naatu Naatu” from RRR; Ludwig Göransson, cowriter of “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Ryan Lott and David Byrne, co-writers of “This is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once; and SHOF inductee Diane Warren, writer of “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman.