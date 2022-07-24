Oscar-Nominated Director Of ‘Five Easy Pieces’, Cocreator Of ‘The Monkees’ Was 89 – The Hamden Journal

Bob Rafelson, a giant in the American independent film movement as a writer, director, and producer, and later a cocreator of The Monkees television show, has died at 89 of natural causes at his Aspen, Colorado home.

His death was confirmed by his ex-wife, Gabrielle.

Rafelson collaborated with Jack Nicholson on seven features, includeing Five Easy Pieces (1970) and The King of Marvin Gardens (1972). He was an uncredited producer on Easy Rider.

He was also instrumental in creating The Monkees, a television music group that was seen as a Beatles offshoot.