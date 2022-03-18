Oscar Isaac turns heads in a grey kilt at Marvel’s Moon Knight premiere: ‘Insanely good looking’

Business on top and party on the bottom? Oscar Isaac wearing a stylish kilt to the premiere of Marvel’s Moon Knight is a total look — and fans are eating it up.

The actor, 43, decided to go classic on top with a Thom Browne blazer, white button-up shirt and sleek black tie paired with a matching grey kilt on the bottom.

Styled by Michael Fisher, the Moon Knight star topped off the look with laced-up combat boots and black knee-high socks. And heads were turning almost immediately.

Even his Moon Knight co-star Ethan Hawke gave a funny shout-out: “Lookin’ pretty good,” Hawke said to Isaac at one point during the premiere.

Isaac, who is half Guatemalan and half Cuban, has been having fun in a kilt all month.

The star showed off a similar grey kilt during the press junket of Moon Knight earlier this week. He paired the bottoms with a black leather jacket, graphic tee, dress socks and black Oxford sneakers. (Also styled by Fisher, who shared the look on his Instagram)

Whatever Isaac is doing, it seems to be working with fans, many of whom expressed their admiration for the star, with one fan calling him “insanely good looking.”

Gender-bending men’s fashion, especially skirts, is not exactly a new thing.

Stars like Billy Porter, Harry Styles, Lil Nas X and more have earned their status as red carpet fashion elites by having fun with clothes and challenging gender roles through fashion.

Billy Porter left jaws on the floor at the 2019 Oscars when he showed off a black tuxedo dress designed by Christian Siriano. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

“This is not about me wearing a dress on the red carpet. It’s actually not a dress. Balance is what I’m going for,” Porter told People last year about his iconic looks — including his now-famous Oscars black tuxedo look. “The conversation is in the balance.”

Gracing the cover of Vogue in November 2020, Styles echoed Porter’s sentiments.

“There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes,” he said at the time. “I’ve never thought too much about what it means — it just becomes this extended part of creating something.”

