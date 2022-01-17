Oscar Isaac does the superhero thing—sort of—for Disney Plus

Oscar Isaac in Moon Knight

Oscar Isaac is no stranger to the superhero game, having previously done his time in the CGI-and-makeup slathered trenches as the titular bad guy in 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse. But now we’re finally getting to see what Isaac can do as a good guy—sort of—in the new trailer for Disney+’s upcoming

Moon Knight show.

For the unfamiliar—whomsoever that might be—the backstory of Marvel vigilante Moon Knight is pretty simple: He’s just a former CIA agent turned international mercenary who gets resurrected by an Egyptian god in order to use his dissociative identity disorder to fight crime by throwing little boomerangs that are shaped like moons. It’s about as simple as comic book narratives get.

“I have a sleep disorder,” Isaac says in the eerie trailer. “I can’t tell the difference between my waking life and dreams.”

The series stars Isaac as Marc Spector and his various other personalities, delving into at least some of the grim and complex character work that made the Moon Knight comics a fondly remembered underdog in the Marvel world over the years. His co-stars on the series include Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy.

Moon Knight (the series) was created by Jeremy Slater, whose recent credits include The Umbrella Academy and Fox’s Exorcist TV show. The series is set to run for six episodes in its initial run; Marvel god-king Kevin Feige has said the character will likely crossover into the MCU proper at some point. (Given that Spector occasionally runs with vampire hunter Blade on Marvel’s occult-focused team of oddballs, The Midnight Sons, it’s not impossible to imagine he might pop up in the Mahershala Ali Blade movie currently in the works.)

Last week, it was rumored that the series would land on the streamer much sooner than expected and the trailer has officially confirmed the release date of March 30.