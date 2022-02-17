Oscar Isaac and Zoë Kravitz to Host, Rosalía and Charli XCX to Perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Oscar Isaac and Zoë Kravitz will host “Saturday Night Live” this March, NBC announced Thursday.

Isaac will host the upcoming March 5 episode of the NBC variety comedy series. The award winning actor, who had a busy 2021 with projects such as “The Card Counter,” “Dune” and “Scenes From a Marriage,” is set to star in the upcoming Disney Plus Marvel television series “Moon Knight,” which premieres March 30. The episode will be Isaac’s “SNL” hosting debut. The musical guest for his episode will be Charli XCX, who is releasing her fifth studio album “Crash” on March 18. Charli XCX was initially set to perform during the Dec. 18 show hosted by Paul Rudd, but canceled due to complications involving the Omnicron surge. This will be her second time performing on “SNL.”

Kravitz will host “SNL” on March 12. The actress, best known for her roles in “Big Little Lies” and “High Fidelity,” recently starred in the Steven Soderbergh film “Kimi,” which released on HBO Max on Feb. 10. Kravitz is next set to star in “The Batman,” releasing in theaters March 4, as the famous DC Comics anti-hero Catwoman. This will be Kravitz’s hosting debut on “SNL.” The musical guest for her episode will be Spanish artist Rosalía, who is releasing her third studio album, “Motomami,” on March 18. This will be Rosalía’s first time performing on “SNL.”

The 47th season of “Saturday Night Live” went on hiatus following the Jan. 29 episode featuring William Dafoe featuring musical guest Katy Perry. Isaac and Kravitz will follow the previously announced John Mulaney, who will be hosting his fifth episode on Feb. 26. Mulaney’s episode will feature musical guest LCD Soundsystem, who will be performing for their second time.

