Oscar Franklin Smith moved to death watch ahead of Thursday’s scheduled execution

Death row inmate Oscar Franklin Smith has been moved into a cell next to the execution chamber, where he is scheduled to die by lethal injection Thursday night.

Prison officials announced the move Tuesday saying Smith, 72, was placed on death watch just before midnight on Monday. Death watch is the three-day period before an execution when a death row inmate is placed under 24-hour observation and stricter rules.

During death watch, Smith will get daily visits with the prison chaplain. On Wednesday, he will order his last meal.

Smith, 72, was convicted of murder in the Oct. 1, 1989, killings of his estranged wife, Judith Robirds Smith, 35, and her sons from another marriage, Chad Burnett, 16, and Jason Burnett, 13.

Their brutal deaths took place inside a home on Lutie Court in Nashville’s Woodbine neighborhood.

Smith has been on death row for 32 years.

He was scheduled to be executed in June 2020 but had two execution dates rescheduled since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Oscar Franklin Smith, left, who is accused of shooting and stabbing his estranged wife, Judith Smith, and her two teenage sons, Chad and Jason Burnett, to death, listens to testimony with one of his attorneys, Metro Public Defender-elect Karl Dean, in his trial at Metro Courthouse July 24, 1990.

State law allows condemned inmates sentenced to death for a crime that took place before 1999 to choose between electrocution and the state’s default execution method of lethal injection.

As of Tuesday, he was one of 47 people on death row in the state. Tennessee has executed 139 people since 1916.

He is one of several prisoners scheduled to be executed by the state this year.

