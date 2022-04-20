Oscar Franklin Smith chooses last meal ahead of Thursday’s execution in Tennessee

Tennessee death row inmate Oscar Franklin Smith has chosen a double bacon cheeseburger, a deep-dish apple pie and vanilla bean ice cream as his last meal before his looming execution, the Tennessee Department of Correction reported Wednesday.

Smith, 72, is slated to die by lethal injection Thursday night at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville.

The meal will be delivered to him Thursday, TDOC spokesperson Dorinda Carter said. Death row inmates typically get $20 toward a special meal before they are executed.

Smith was moved out of his cell on death row late Monday night and into a cell next to the execution chamber for a three-day period known as “death watch.”

During deathwatch, the 72 hours leading up to an execution, “strict guidelines are implemented to maintain the security and control of the offender and to maintain safe and orderly operations of the prison,” according to TDOC.

Previously: Criminal Appeals Court denies motion to reopen case against death row inmate Oscar Franklin Smith

Related: Looming TN execution: Last-minute motion to reopen Oscar Franklin Smith’s triple murder case denied

A photo exhibit used during Oscar Franklin Smith’s 1989 triple murder trial depicting a phone in the kitchen at the crime scene ripped off the wall.

Smith was sentenced to death in the Oct. 1, 1989, killings of his estranged wife, Judith Robirds Smith, 35, and her sons Chad Burnett, 16, and Jason Burnett, 13.

Their brutal deaths took place inside a home on Lutie Court in Nashville’s Woodbine neighborhood.

Smith, a former machinist from Robertson County, shot his estranged wife in the neck then stabbed her several times. He shot her eldest son in the left eye and then in the upper chest and left torso. Her younger son was stabbed in the neck and abdomen.

At the time of the killings, Smith was separated from his wife. The couple shared twins, who were age 3 at the time of their mother’s killing.

Co-workers said Smith threatened to kill her on at least 12 occasions between June and August 1989. Smith told one he threatened to kill the boys because he said she was better to them than she was to his twin children.

Story continues

Smith has denied his involvement in the killings.

Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday he would not intervene to stop the execution.

“After thorough consideration of Oscar Smith’s request for clemency and an extensive review of the case, the State of Tennessee’s sentence will stand, and I will not be intervening,” Lee wrote in an emailed statement.

He is one of six prisoners scheduled to be executed by the state this year.

Natalie Neysa Alund is based in Nashville at The Tennessean and covers breaking news across the South for the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Oscar Franklin Smith: What he has chose for his last meal