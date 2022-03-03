Oscar- And Tony-Winning Designer Was 87 – The Hamden Journal

Tony Walton, one of the most prolific, honored and celebrated designers of sets and costumes on Broadway and in Hollywood, has died. He was 87.

His death was announced on Facebook by stepdaughter Bridget LeRoy, who wrote, “A fond and loving farewell to the most fabulous stepdad and human being in the world. Love you forever, Tony Walton. Have a great trip.”

Additional details were not immediately available.

A three-time Tony Award winner for set (Guys and Dolls, 1992; The House of Blue Leaves, 1986; Pippin, 1973), and an Oscar winner for the art and set decoration of 1980’s All That Jazz, Walton was among the most prolific designers of his generation. Among his 20 film credits are the 1964 Disney classic Mary Poppins, The Wiz, Murder on the Orient Express, Fahrenheit 451, The Boy Friend, All That Jazz, Death of a Salesman, The Glass Menagerie, Regarding Henry, and Deathtrap.

Broadway credits include Chicago, Grand Hotel, The Real Thing, The Will Rogers Follies, The House of Blue Leaves, Our Town, I’m Not Rappaport, The Man Who Came to Dinner, Uncle Vanya, Annie Get Your Gun, 1776, A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to the Forum, She Loves Me, Guys and Dolls, Anything Goes, Harold Pinter’s Moonlight and Ashes to Ashes.

He was the Production Designer for Madison Square Garden’s Christmas Carol for 10 years as well as for the 2003 revival of The Boy Friend, starring his former wife Julie Andrews, for East Hampton’s Bay Street Theatre and for Goodspeed Opera House, followed by a national U.S. tour in 2005.

He collaborated with such directors as Bob Fosse, Sidney Lumet, Paul Newman, Mike Nichols, Ken Russell, Volcker Schlondorf, and Francois Truffaut.

MORE TO COME…