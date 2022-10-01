Orlene strengthens into hurricane off Mexico’s coast

Orlene, off of Mexico’s Pacific coast, strengthened into a hurricane on Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The slow-moving cyclone comes as the powerful storm Ian continues to unleash extreme weather conditions across southeastern U.S. states.

Located around 235 miles south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes, Orlene was moving north Saturday morning at nearly 5 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. By Saturday night, the storm is expected to move north-northeastward at a “slightly faster speed.”

The storm’s maximum sustained winds were near 75 miles per hour, with even higher gusts, and tropical-storm-force winds extended out up to 45 miles from the center of the storm. The weather agency noted “steady strengthening is expected through Sunday.”

Orlene is expected to eventually weaken before reaching the coast of mainland Mexico early next week.

Certain portions of Mexico could be in for three to five inches of rainfall, with local amounts reaching ten inches, creating the risk of flash flooding and landslides. The National Hurricane Center warned of “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions” along the coast of southwestern Mexico and the extreme southern part of the Baja California peninsula.

Areas across the coast of mainland Mexico were under tropical storm warnings and watches as well as hurricane watches. The National Hurricane Center said it expects more advisories will be issued throughout the day on Saturday.

The U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Mexico advised those in impacted areas to monitor local media and the National Hurricane Center for updates on the storm, seek shelter if needed and to check with airlines for potential flight impacts.

