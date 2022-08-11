Orlando Jones & Shannon Brown Join Season 2 Cast – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Apple is solidifying its cast for Season 2 of its sports drama Swagger. Orlando Jones (Winning Time) and Shannon Brown (Setup) have joined as new series regulars and Christina Jackson and Sean Anthony Baker, who recurred in Season 1, have been promoted to regulars for Season 2.

Created by Reggie Rock Bythewood, Swagger, inspired by NBA star Kevin Durant’s experiences as a kid, explores the world of elite youth basketball clubs, the players, their families and coaches and “the game within the game.” Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in America. Series stars O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Oscar nominee Quvenzhané Wallis, Caleel Harris, Tristan Mack Wilds, Tessa Ferrer, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe and Jason Rivera are all reprising their roles for the second season.

Jones will play Emory Price, the Athletic Director at a nearby prep school. Brown will play LJ Ryder, an elite high school basketball player. Jackson plays Tonya, Ike’s (Jackson Jr) and Baker portrays Naim Rahaim.

The series is produced by Boardroom, Imagine Television Studios, CBS Studios and Undisputed Cinema. Bythewood serves as showrunner, directs and executive produces with Durant, Brian Grazer and Rich Kleiman. Francie Calfo, Tony Hernandez, Kristen Zolner and Joy Kecken also serve as executive producers.

Brown’s credits include the feature film Setup opposite 50 Cent, Bruce Willis, and Ryan Philippe. On television, he has appeared in Shameless and Grey’s Anatomy. When he was younger he recurred on HBO’s Ballers as a young Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and on Empire playing young Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard.) Brown is repped by Griffin Talent, Mainstay Entertainment, and attorney Matt Saver.

Jones was most recently seen in guest-starring roles on Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty and Abbott Elementary and recurring on The Good Lord Bird and LA’s Finest. He’s repped by Buchwald and manager Karon Tunis.

Jackson, whose previous credits include The Good Fight and Outsiders, is repped by Paradigm, MKSD Talent Management, and JATWMMBTK. Baker, who previously guest-starred on Bigger, FBI and Queen of the South, among others, is repped by Kreativ Media Partners and Kathleen Schultz Associates.