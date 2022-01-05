Orlando Bloom Signs With WME – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom for representation. The globally recognized actor has been a part of two of the largest film franchises of all time was recently starred in the independent feature, Retaliation for which he received critical acclaim for his performance.

He also recently starred in Rod Lurie’s The Outpost which chronicles the true story of 53 US soldiers who battled a force of 400 enemy insurgents in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. The film was recognized by The National Board of Review as one of the ten best independent films in 2020 and received a 2021 Critics Choice Super Award for “Best Action Movie.” As for upcoming projects, Bloom recently wrapped production on Season 2 of Amazon’s Carnival Row which he stars and executive produces with the second season bowing in 2022.

As a producer, Bloom recently extended his first look deal with Amazon Studios and currently has several television projects in development through his production company, Amazing Owl. The company has a slate of scripted and unscripted projects, as well as features.

On stage, Bloom led a 13-week limited run of Tracy Letts’ black comedy thriller Killer Joe at Trafalgar Studios in London’s West End. Additionally, he received critical acclaim for his Broadway debut as ‘Romeo’ in Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, directed by David Leveaux.

He continues to be represented by Independent Public Relations and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP.

This comes on the heels of WME’s other recent signings, including Sean Combs, Zac Efron, Tom Segura, Daddy Yankee and three-time Tony Award winner James Lapine, among many others.