Orlando Bloom Series Adaptation Of This Must Be The Place Amazon – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Orlando Bloom is set to play an American linguist in a series based on Maggie O’Farrell’s This Must Be The Place.

Bloom is also set as an exec producer on the project, which is in the works at Amazon, where the Pirates of the Caribbean star has a first-look deal.

Suzanne Heathcote, who served as showrunner on the third season of Killing Eve, will write and exec produce the adaptation. It comes from Bloom’s Amazing Owl, BBC Studios, Brexit: The Uncivil War producer House Productions and Amazon Studios.

This Must Be The Place crisscrosses time and continents to reveal the redemptive power of love and how the choices of our past have unexpected consequences in our present, as an American linguist and a reclusive Anglo-French actress find their marriage threatened by their earlier lives.

The book follows Daniel Sullivan, who leads a complicated life. A New Yorker living in the wilds of Ireland, he has children he never sees in California, a father he loathes in Brooklyn, and his wife, Claudette, is a reclusive ex–film star given to pulling a gun on anyone who ventures up their driveway. Together, they have made an idyllic life in the country, but a secret from Daniel’s past threatens to destroy their meticulously constructed and fiercely protected home.

Bloom and Heathcote exec produce alongside Amazing Owl’s Adam Karasick, BBC Studios’ Angie Stephenson and House Productions’ Juliette Howell and Tessa Ross.

The book, which was published in 2016, was written by O’Farrell, who is the author of Hamnet, which is being turned into a feature film by Nomadland writer-director Chloé Zhao.

It marks Bloom’s latest TV project at Amazon; he starred in Carnival Row, which ran for two seasons on the streamer with its final season concluding last month. He signed the first-look deal in 2019 and previously developed an adaptation of Ken Liu’s short-story The Cleaner.

On the big screen, the Lord of the Rings star will next be seen in Neill Blomkamp’s Gran Turismo opposite David Harbour, David Michôd’s Wizards! opposite Pete Davidson and Naomi Scott and and Eshom Nelms’ Red Right Hand. He is also starring and producing Sean Ellis’s upcoming boxing thriller, The Cut. Bloom is repped by WME and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP.

In addition to Killing Eve, Heathcote has written on series including Fear The Walking Dead, See and Little Voice and is an exec producer of Apple’s upcoming anthology series The Crowded Room. She is also currently writing the stage adaptation of the Kazuo Ishiguro novel, Never Let Me Go in the UK. She is represented by CAA, Circle of Confusion, and Jackoway Austen.

Maggie O’Farrell is repped by The Agency (London) on behalf of Victoria Hobbs at AM Heath.