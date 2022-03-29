Orlando Bloom, Andie MacDowell To Star In Nelms Brothers Film – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Orlando Bloom (Carnival Row) and Andie MacDowell (Maid) have signed on to star in Red Right Hand, an upcoming action-thriller from directors Ian and Eshom Nelms (Fatman).

The film written by Jonathan Easley centers on Cash (Bloom), who is trying to live an honest and quiet life, taking care of his niece Savannah in the Appalachian hills of Odim County. When the sadistic Queenpin Big Cat (MacDowell) who runs the town forces him back into her services, Cash learns he’s capable of anything—even killing—to protect the town and the only family he has left. As the journey gets harder, Cash is drawn into a nightmare that blurs the lines between good and evil.

Eshom and Ian Nelms

Personal Courtesy



Asbury Park Pictures is serving as the project’s financier and producing alongside Traction. Individual producers on board include John Wick‘s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Asbury Park Pictures’ Mike Gabrawy, Traction’s Jason Tamasco and Zak Kristofek, and Michelle Lang. Galen Smith and Marc Danon are serving as executive producers, with production to kick off in Kentucky next month.

The Nelms Brothers are known for writing and directing films including Lost on Purpose, a heartfelt coming-of-age love letter to their small hometown. The siblings later wrote and directed Waffle Street, a comedy based on the memoir of a billion dollar hedge-fund manager turned waffle house server, and the thriller Small Town Crime, which premiered at SXSW and the BFI London Film Festival. Their most recent feature, Fatman, starring Mel Gibson, Walton Goggins and Marianne Jean-Baptiste, was distributed by Saban Films. The brothers have also written a script based on the life of Carol Burnett for Focus Features, and executive produced an independent comedy series titled Everyone is Doing Great, while developing a sci-fi series with Octavia Spencer.

Bloom most recently starred in Ludwig and Paul Shammasians indie Retaliation, as well Rod Lurie’s drama The Outpost, which was recognized by the National Board of Review as one of the 10 Best Independent Films of 2020. The actor will next be seen starring in Season 2 of Amazon’s fantasy series Carnival Row, which he also exec produces. Bloom is well known for starring in two of the largest film franchises of all time: The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean. He’s also been seen in films including Digging for Fire, Romeo and Juliet, The Three Musketeers, The Good Doctor, Sympathy for Delicious, New York, I Love You, Elizabethtown, Kingdom of Heaven, Troy, Ned Kelly and Black Hawk Down.

MacDowell is a Golden Globe and Independent Spirit Award winner who most recently starred in Netflix’s acclaimed original series Maid, inspired by Stephanie Land’s New York Times bestselling memoir, alongside her daughter Margaret Qualley. Shortly after its global premiere, the series made history as one of the streamer’s most-watched limited series of all time. She will next be seen in Sofia Alvarez’s Along for the Ride for Netflix; Tal Granit and Sharon Maymon’s My Happy Ending; Sarah Elizabeth Mintz’s Good Girl Jane; and Sara Zandieh’s The Other Zoey. The actress is otherwise best known for turns in films including No Man’s Land, Ready or Not, Only the Brave, Magic Mike XXL, Footloose, Multiplicity, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Short Cuts, Groundhog Day, The Player, Hudson Hawk, Sex, Lies, and Videotape and St. Elmo’s Fire.

Bloom is represented by WME and Felker Toczek Suddleson; MacDowell by Gersh and RMS Productions; and the Nelms Brothers by ICM Partners, LBI Entertainment and Ilene Feldman Management.