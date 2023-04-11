Orioles’ Adley Rutschman keeps creeping up AL MVP odds, for good reason

The problem with the American League MVP betting market is Shohei Ohtani.

It took a historic season from Aaron Judge last year to take the MVP from Ohtani. Judge needed 62 homers to get the award from the Los Angeles Angels superstar.

If Ohtani is healthy he’s going to be about a 9-10 WAR (wins over replacement) player again, splitting that figure between pitching and hitting like nobody in baseball history has done before. Ohtani is +180 to win AL MVP at BetMGM, and that short number is totally justified. He will be an MVP favorite every healthy season he has.

Sometimes that makes it seem like every other AL MVP bet is a waste. But injuries or unexpected slumps — maybe a midseason trade to a National League team? — happen, and if Ohtani doesn’t win that means a big ticket will be cashed on someone else.

Maybe that player is Adley Rutschman.

Sportsbooks rooting against Adley Rutschman

It’s unwise to overreact to about two weeks of a long season, but Rutschman looks like he could reach his ceiling very quickly.

Rutschman has a .375 average with three homers early this season. He went 5-for-5 on opening day and has kept getting on base. He has reached base in nine of 10 Baltimore Orioles games.

The betting market has noticed. Rutschman’s odds are down to +1500, which is tied for fifth with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He opened at 35-to-1. Rutschman is the biggest liability in the AL MVP market at BetMGM.

Rutschman isn’t a random catcher having a hot two weeks. He was the first pick of the 2019 draft and kept his uber-prospect status as he hit through the minor leagues. He looked very good last season after being called up, hitting .254 with 13 homers in 113 games. Everyone predicted big things for Rutschman, but maybe in a year or two.

Rutschman looks like he’s ready to be a star right now. Maybe even an MVP candidate.

Baltimore Orioles’ Adley Rutschman is off to a fantastic start this season. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Can Rutschman be in the MVP race?

Voters have slowed down on giving catchers MVP. It used to be fairly common for Roy Campanella and Johnny Bench, but since 1999 only Joe Mauer (2009) and Buster Posey (2012) have won. But there isn’t a bias against catchers like there’s a bias against non-quarterbacks in the NFL MVP voting. Catchers can win, especially if they’re great all-around talents like Rutschman.

It would help Rutschman’s case if the Orioles were in playoff contention, and that won’t be easy. There’s also the Ohtani conundrum, and it’s not like Judge has lost anything since last season.

But Rutschman should be in the mix. He won’t need 62 homers because he’ll get extra credit for his work at catcher. The Orioles could be a wild-card contending team with a young, fun lineup. Rutschman has shown an precocious command of the strike zone, power and defensive ability. A lot of the value in betting Rutschman is gone but if you believe we’re seeing the first signs of a huge breakout, +1500 is still a good ticket to have.

Even if Rutschman doesn’t win MVP this season, he’s just 25 years old and will be a contender a few times in the years to come (especially if Ohtani jumps to the NL). It’s good for baseball to see a big-time prospect becoming a star, and it appears that is what’s happening in Baltimore.