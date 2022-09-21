Original Stars Judge Reinhold, Paul Reiser, and More Join Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy isn’t the only OG “Beverly Hills Cop” back for the revival film.

After “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley” was announced earlier this year with Murphy reprising his titular role of Detroit detective turned L.A. police officer Axel Foley, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot will now reprise their respective roles for the fourth film installment.

While plot details for “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley” have been mostly kept under wraps, it is rumored to follow Axel (Murphy) returning to Beverly Hills to look into the death of an old friend while uncovering police corruption within the force. In Los Angeles, he reunites with his daughter (Taylour Paige) and teams up with her by-the-book cop ex-boyfriend (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) to solve the case.

Mark Malloy helms the film, using a script penned by “Aquaman” screenwriter Will Beall, who previously wrote the “Training Day” TV series. Beall also is writing other ’80s revival film “Legend of Conan” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Jerry Bruckheimer produces “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley” along with lead star Murphy. Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic serve as executive producers, with Chad Oman and Melissa Reid as co-producers for Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

The original supporting star Reinhold previously played Detective William “Billy” Rosewood, Axel’s antagonist within the LAPD. “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley” marks Reinhold’s first film in five years since 2017’s “Bad Grandmas” and Lifetime TV movie “Four Christmases and a Wedding.”

Ashton will play the now-retired Sergeant John Taggart, with Emmy winner Reiser as Axel’s pal and Detroit Police Department partner. Pinchot reprises his role of art dealer Serge. “Beverly Hills Cop” spurred two sequels, released in 1987 and 1994, respectively. The fourth film comes 38 years after the original, much like the history-making blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick” sequel 36 years later. “Beverly Hills Cop” earned an Academy Award nomination in 1984 for Best Original Screenplay.

Reiser reflected on reuniting with co-star Murphy, telling Slash Film, “I was finally glad to see that he actually didn’t quite look 23 anymore. It’s like, a year ago, this fucking guy looks exactly the same.”

The release date for “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley” has yet to be announced. The film is currently in production.

