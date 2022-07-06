Original Sin’ Trailer Reveals a New Generation Haunted by The Past (Video)

It seems like “A” still has a penchant for murder and torment.

On Wednesday, HBO Max released the trailer for its upcoming series “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” revealing a masked assailant who is hellbent on making a new crop of teenagers pay for sins committed by their parents two decades ago — as well as their own.

The trailer sets the scene at Millwood High School. After experiencing a tragedy, Bailee Madison’s character stands up to her bullies and insists that she’s going to become one of the popular kids.

That is, until “A” arrives. Things start to turn dark as a student is seemingly murdered at the school dance. From there, the girls begin receiving haunting text messages and find themselves being watched at every turn.

You can watch the full trailer above.

Madison stars alongside Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles and Maia Reficco (who play the new generation of Liars). The cast also includes Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson and Alex Aiono.

The 10-episode series is executive produced and written by “Riverdale” creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and co-executive produced and written by Lindsay Calhoon Bring. It is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa’s Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. I.

Marlene King (who developed the original “Pretty Little Liars”), Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, and Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers of the series, which is based on the books by Sara Shephard.

“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” debuts on July 28 with three episodes. Two new episodes will follow on August 4 and 11, with the final three episodes debuting August 18.

Here’s What’s New on HBO and HBO Max in July 2022