Original ‘Sesame Street’ Star And Longtime Cast Member Was 90 – The Hamden Journal

Bob McGrath, who was a longtime cast member on the beloved children’s show Sesame Street, has died at age 90, his family confirmed.

The actor’s family shared the news on his official Facebook page. “Our father, Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.” No cause was given.

McGrath made his first Sesame Streeet appearance when the show first aired in the ’60s. He was featured playing himself in the 1969 pilot, the start of 47 seasons on the show. He left in 2017, having concluded with an episode titled “Having a Ball.”

Beyond acting, McGrath contributed original songs, including “People in Your Neighborhood,” “Sing a Song,” “If You’re Happy And You Know It” and even the show’s theme song.

He continued to work with Sesame Workshop, which administrates the franchise, by appearing at public events and serving as an advocate for early childhood education.

Beyond the TV series he appeared in Sesame Street standalone films, singalongs, holiday specials, and video games.

Survivors include a wife and several children. No memorial plans have been revealed.