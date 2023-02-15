Oregon WR Traeshon Holden, Alabama transfer, dismissed from program following felony arrest

Traeshon Holden’s time at Oregon was short-lived.

Holden, a receiver who transferred to Oregon from Alabama earlier this offseason, was dismissed from the program on Wednesday following an arrest in Eugene.

According to online court records, Holden, 21, was hit with felony unlawful use of a weapon and coercion charges, as well as a misdemeanor charge for menacing. Holden remains in custody in Lane County jail as of Wednesday afternoon. No details about what led to Holden’s arrest were immediately available.

Ducks head coach Dan Lanning announced Holden’s dismissal from the program in a statement.

“We are aware of the incident involving Traeshon Holden, and he has been dismissed from our team,” Lanning said. “We have high standards for the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our football program, and we are disappointed when these standards are not met. We will continue to hold everyone in our program accountable for meeting our expectations.”

Holden spent the first three seasons of his college career at Alabama. He did not record a catch as a freshman in 2020 but had 21 catches for 239 yards and a touchdown in 2021 and 25 catches for 331 yards and six touchdowns in 2022.

Holden was a starter for Alabama when the 2022 season began, but his playing time decreased as the season progressed. He entered the transfer portal following the season and announced his commitment to Oregon in December.

Holden was expected to be in the mix for a prominent role in Oregon’s offense next season, but now that won’t be the case.

Oregon went 10-3 in 2022, Lanning’s first season in Eugene.