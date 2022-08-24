Oregon house for sale is stunning on the outside – but inside ‘it gets weird.’ See why

When glancing at a home’s exterior alone, the old saying “never judge a book by its cover” comes to mind – especially when it comes to this house on the real estate market in Bend, Oregon, for $2.62 million.

View

The seven-bedroom, five-bathroom house is considered “iconic” by the listing on Zillow.com, and it certainly lives up to that description when glancing at its wild inside. Stretched across its 10,161-square-feet interior, there seems to be multiple decor styles with each room sporting its very own personality.

Pool area

From hardwood floors and cabinets, to faded gray carpeting, to rooms with newspaper acting as wallpaper, the photos show a unique, perhaps chaotic, way of decorating.

Interior

Features include:

Family room

Indoor swimming pool

Indoor spa and waterfall

Grand staircase

Indoor garden

Chef’s kitchen

Wine bar

Office

Multiple fireplaces

Gym

Theater room

Bedroom

And there are even secret rooms “to explore cozy places to read and relax,” the listing says.

Bathroom

And of course, don’t forget the views.

Bathroom

“The Sunriver flows directly in front of the home, unobstructed views of the Deschutes River located in a wide bend with upper and lower river views, across the river is endless views of the meadows and national forest, ending with a view of Mt. Bachelor,” the listing describes.

Bathroom

Bedroom

One person on Twitter pointed out that the views and deck are certainly spectacular, but “then it gets weird” when looking at the photos of the inside.

Bedroom

“Many rooms are so random, nooks everywhere,” they said.

Game room

Currently, the home has a pending offer.

Interior

Bend is about 130 miles east of Eugene.

Roof top

This seaside house has ‘direct access … to ancient caves’ in Rhode Island. Take a look

Is this home what ‘scary movie nightmares are made of?’ Zillow Gone Wild thinks so