Oregon driver tosses $200K on interstate to family’s horror: reports

An Oregon driver made it rain on a local highway after he tossed out an estimated $200,000 from his family’s bank accounts “to bless others,” according to reports.

State police said Colin Davis McCarthy, 38, had been chucking wads of $100 bills from his car’s window along Interstate 5 in Eugene, Oregon, on Tuesday, causing other drivers to slow down and collect the unexpected windfall, Oregon State Police said.

After troopers located McCarthy’s car, the generous motorist told them that he was “doing well and wanted to bless others with gifts of money,” Oregon State Police told KVAL-TV.

Troopers, who were worried that people looking for cash in the dark on the interstate could cause an accident, managed to convince McCarthy to stop tossing the cash.





He estimated that the spread around roughly $200,000 that night, which he had procured by emptying his family’s bank account, KEZI reported.

McCarthy currently is not facing any charges, although troopers had considered slapping him with reckless endangerment or disorderly conduct.

“He could have been charged in a situation like this for danger being created because of his actions—disorderly conduct, potentially reckless endangering, but most likely disorderly conduct,” Andrews said.

McCarthy’s family said that his decision to spread the wealth around has left them broke, and are asking anyone who picked up cash earlier this week to return it.

Police ultimately can’t help the family because McCarthy’s name is on the account, Oregon State Police Lt. Jim Andrews said.

“Because it’s shared, they both have equal interests in the money.”