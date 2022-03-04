‘Ordinary Joe’ Canceled By NBC After One Season

NewsYahoo Entertainment

Tucker Carlson called out for demanding Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score

Tucker Carlson took heat Wednesday night after a segment aired on Tucker Carlson Tonight in which Carlson questioned the academic credentials of President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. This came just days after he attacked her very nomination, saying she would humiliate the Supreme Court and make the U.S. look like Rwanda. Carlson never had such questions about any of former President Trump’s three nominees, all of whom are white. But for Jackson, Carlson wanted to know what she got on the Law School Admission Test, otherwise known as LSAT. “So is Ketanji Brown Jackson, that even Joe Biden has trouble pronouncing, one of our top legal minds in the entire country? Certainly hope so. Biden’s right, appointing her is one of his gravest constitutional duties,” Carlson said. “So it might be time for Joe Biden to let us know what Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score was. How’d she do on the LSATs? Why wouldn’t he tell us that? That would settle the question conclusively as to whether she’s a once-in-a-generation legal talent. It would seem like American’s in a democracy have a right to know that and much more before giving her a lifetime appointment, but we didn’t hear that.” Twitter took Carlson to task, with many people calling him racist. But DNC chair Jaime Harrison took it upon himself to answer Carlson’s questions about Jackson’s academic prowess. Harrison pointed out that Jackson graduated Magna Cum Laude from Harvard, Cum Laude from Harvard Law and was the editor of the Harvard Law Review.