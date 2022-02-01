Orban pledges cooperation with Putin in storm of Ukraine crisis

The Hill

National Archives receives Trump records that were ripped apart, taped back together: report

Some of the Trump White House documents that were handed over to the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 by the National Archives and Records Administration were reportedly torn up and taped back together.Three sources familiar with the records told The Washington Post about the state of the administration documents, which the National Archives confirmed to the newspaper. In a statement to The Post, the National Archives said that documents turned…