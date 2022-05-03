Orange County massage therapist arrested for sexual battery after patient records session

A massage therapist inside an office meant to treat and heal turned one woman into a victim, investigators said.

Sergio de la Silva Borges was arrested this week for sexual battery and battery.

According to the report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Borges was treating a woman with massages for recovery from a fall.

The report states that during one appointment, Borges allegedly rubbed up against the woman while her daughter was in the room.

The victim recorded her next appointment with Borges because she wasn’t sure if she interpreted his last actions the right way, the report states. That same meeting, the woman said Borges tried to force himself on her and inappropriately touched her, according to the report.

Borges was arrested this week at Path Medical. According to the arrest report, he was identified through video recorded by the victim. Borges admitted to everything the woman said, according to authorities.

