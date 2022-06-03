Oral sex sends Florida man crashing into FedEx truck

It was a head-on collision — literally.

A distracted Florida man receiving oral sex smashed directly into a FedEx truck in Ft. Lauderdale Thursday night, injuring his groin, local police said.

The unidentified man and his female companion were both found partially naked after the collision just before 7 p.m., according to reports.

Images from the post-crash chaos show the front ends of both vehicles badly damaged at a busy intersection with four people sitting or lying down nearby.

One prostrate victim can be seen with their pants around their ankles.

Rescue officials said the driver sustained an unspecified injury to his groin due to the circumstances of the crash.

The FedEx driver and a passenger also suffered minor injuries.

It was unclear if any charges would be filed against the driver or his passenger.