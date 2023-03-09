Oracle stock drops more than 5% after slight revenue miss

Oracle Corp. shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the software company’s revenue came in a hair below the Wall Street consensus.
Oracle
ORCL,
shares fell more than 5% after hours following a 1.8% decline in the regular session to close at $86.87.
For the fiscal third quarter, Oracle reported net income of $1.9 billion, or 68 cents a share, compared with $2.32 billion, or 84 cents a share, a year ago.
Adjusted earnings, which exclude stock-based compensation expenses and other items, were $1.22 a share, compared with $1.13 a share in the year-ago period.
Revenue rose to $12.4 billion from $10.51 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Analysts had estimated earnings of $1.20 a share and revenue of $12.43 billion for the third quarter.
Oracle shares are up 14% over the past 12 months, versus a 14% decline by the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF
IGV,
while the S&P 500 index
SPX,
has dropped 8% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index
COMP,
has fallen 14%.