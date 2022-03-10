Oracle stock drops after earnings fall short of Wall Street’s forecast

Oracle Corp. shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the database-software company’s earnings missed Wall Street estimates.

Oracle

ORCL,

+0.72%

shares fell as much as 8% after hours, following a 0.7% rise in the regular session to close at $76.65.

For the fiscal third quarter, Oracle reported net income of $2.32 billion, or 84 cents a share, compared with $5.02 billion, or $1.68 a share, a year ago.