Oracle stock drops after earnings fall short of Wall Street's forecast

Oracle stock drops after earnings fall short of Wall Street’s forecast

by

Oracle Corp. shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the database-software company’s earnings missed Wall Street estimates.

Oracle 
ORCL,
+0.72%
shares fell as much as 8% after hours, following a 0.7% rise in the regular session to close at $76.65.

For the fiscal third quarter, Oracle reported net income of $2.32 billion, or 84 cents a share, compared with $5.02 billion, or $1.68 a share, a year ago.

Adjusted earnings, which exclude stock-based compensation expenses and other items, were $1.13 a share, compared with $1.16 a share in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose to $10.51 billion from $10.09 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated earnings of $1.18 a share — based on Oracle’s forecast of $1.14 to $1.18 a share — and revenue of $10.51 billion.

Oracle shares are up 6% over the past 12 months, versus a 5% decline by the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF
IGV,
-1.52%,
while the S&P 500 index
SPX,
-0.43%
has gained 9% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index
COMP,
-0.95%
is virtually flat.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.