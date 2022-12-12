Oracle Stock Climbs On Quarterly Earnings Beat

Oracle (ORCL) reported quarterly results late Monday that beat estimates as revenue jumped 18%. Oracle stock climbed.







The database software company said adjusted earnings were $1.21 a share on revenue of $12.3 billion. Analysts expected Oracle to report earnings of $1.17 a share on revenue of $11.95 billion, according to FactSet.

Oracle stock rose 1.6% to 82.85, during after-hours trading on the stock market today.

This was Oracle’s second quarter with a financial contribution from medical records company Cerner. Oracle acquired Cerner for $28 billion, as part of the company’s deeper move into the health care sector.

Oracle also is investing heavily to accelerate cloud revenue growth as it also moves to modernize health care information technology.

