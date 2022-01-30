Oracle Director Wick Moorman Scooped Up Stock When the Market Swooned

Text size





Oracle director Charles “Wick” Moorman bought up shares of the software giant..

stock beat the market last year, and as the market slumped this year, director Charles “Wick” Moorman bought up shares of the software giant.

Barron’s was bullish on Oracle (ticker: ORCL) last year, as the company saw increased adoption of cloud-based versions of its database and application software. Oracle also experienced strong growth for Oracle Cloud, an emerging rival to Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Amazon Web Services and





Microsoft

’s

(MSFT) Azure. Oracle stock slipped in December on investor concerns over the company’s planned acquisition of healthcare information-technology firm





Cerner



(CERN), but it ended 2021 with a 35% surge, topping the 27% rise in the



S&P 500 index.

This year, however, shares slipped as tech stocks fell.