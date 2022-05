COVID has exposed the prevalence of racial disparities in our healthcare system, which has cost countless lives. Oprah Winfrey, executive producer of the Smithsonian Channel documentary “The Color of Care” (premiering May 1), talks about one family’s tragedy highlighting inequities in America’s medical establishment.

