Oprah Winfrey Backs John Fetterman Over Dr. Oz In Senate Race – The Hamden Journal

Mehmet Oz, running for Senate in Pennsylvania, got a big boost in his TV career from Oprah Winfrey.

But she’s not lending that support to his political ambitions.

Winfrey said that if she lived in Pennsylvania, she would support his rival, John Fetterman.

Weighing in with just days left before the midterms, Winfrey said that there were “many reasons” why she was supporting Fetterman, but also noted that she also backed Democrats in other races across the country.

“So there are clear choices out there and some dynamic candidates who are working to represent the values, this is what we’re talking about, the values that we hold dear, the values of inclusion, the values of compassion and community that so many of us share,” Winfrey said during a “virtual voting conversation” she held with community leaders on Thursday evening.